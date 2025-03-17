Trump makes dramatic display of power over Kennedy Center in first visit

Washington DC - He addressed the masses, or at least the media, from the presidential opera box. He led a board meeting. He said he never really liked the smash hit musical Hamilton.

Donald Trump put on a dramatic display of power as he made his first visit to the Kennedy Center since installing himself as chairman and ousting its leadership. © REUTERS

But Donald Trump's message stayed the same throughout a triumphalist visit to the Kennedy Center in Washington: I'm in charge now.

The president was making his first visit to the famed arts venue since installing himself as chairman and ousting its leadership in part of what he has called a nationwide war on "woke."

"We'll make it great again," Trump told reporters, saying the center was wasting money and in "tremendous disrepair."

"But it is so much like what I'm witnessing in other places – we have open borders, we have men playing in women's sports. It's all the same thing."

With that, the 78-year-old Republican then explicitly linked his takeover of the center to his wider blitz on liberals and his opponents in almost every area of American life.

His sudden changes at the Kennedy Center have faced opposition, with concertgoers booing Vice President JD Vance last week and Hamilton canceling a planned run there.

The producer of the rap musical, which is about the birth of the US and its first treasury secretary, said earlier this month that he was canceling its latest run in protest after Trump "destroyed" the venue's "neutrality."

But former reality TV star Trump waved away the concerns.

"I never liked Hamilton very much. I never liked it, but we are going to have some really good shows," he said.