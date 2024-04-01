Trump and Biden share dramatically different Easter messages
Washington DC - Over the weekend, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump shared very different messages in honor of the Easter holiday.
On Sunday, President Biden shared a brief message on X, wishing "all those gathering in churches and homes around the world" a Happy Easter.
In a lengthier message shared on the White House website, Biden took on a more religious tone, noting that Easter "reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ's resurrection."
Trump, on the other hand, spent his entire Easter Day on his Truth Social platform, reportedly posting a total of 77 times as he attacked his political rivals and the judges and prosecutors involved in the many legal battles he's entwined in as he runs for re-election.
In his only post actually addressing the holiday, Trump wished a Happy Easter to "those many people that I completely and totally despise because they want to destroy America, a now failing nation."
In a separate post among the many that day, Trump also got a bit religious when he shared a link to a news article comparing his current legal plights to the crucifixion of Christ.
Donald Trump and the far-right create Easter conspiracies
Sunday also marked International Transgender Day of Visibility, which President Biden addressed in another social media post, describing it as a day when "we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect."
A number of prominent Republicans shared vitriolic reactions to Biden addressing the holiday by falsely accusing the president of creating it.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Biden "betrayed the central tenet of Easter" and described his acknowledgment of Trans Day of Visibility as "outrageous and abhorrent."
A spokesperson for Trump's campaign shared a similar sentiment, calling it "blasphemous" and demanding the president "issue an apology" to everyone who believes Easter is only about the resurrection of Christ.
International Transgender Day of Visibility has been around since 2009 and is celebrated every year on March 31, while Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the spring equinox. Biden has acknowledged the holiday every year of his presidency thus far.
Republicans have also been pushing the false claim that Biden banned religious art from the annual Easter Art Event, but The American Egg Board quickly pointed out that that rule has existed for 45 years, including when Trump was in office.
Cover photo: Collage: Sophie Park / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Nicholas Kamm / AFP