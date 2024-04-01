Trump and Biden share dramatically different Easter messages

Washington DC - Over the weekend, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump shared very different messages in honor of the Easter holiday.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden (r.) and former President Donald Trump shared Happy Easter messages that were very different in tone. © Collage: Sophie Park / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Sunday, President Biden shared a brief message on X, wishing "all those gathering in churches and homes around the world" a Happy Easter.

In a lengthier message shared on the White House website, Biden took on a more religious tone, noting that Easter "reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ's resurrection."

Trump, on the other hand, spent his entire Easter Day on his Truth Social platform, reportedly posting a total of 77 times as he attacked his political rivals and the judges and prosecutors involved in the many legal battles he's entwined in as he runs for re-election.



In his only post actually addressing the holiday, Trump wished a Happy Easter to "those many people that I completely and totally despise because they want to destroy America, a now failing nation."

In a separate post among the many that day, Trump also got a bit religious when he shared a link to a news article comparing his current legal plights to the crucifixion of Christ.