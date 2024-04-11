Trump and Mike Johnson team up for "election integrity" conference

Washington DC - Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are joining forces after the former president helped "kill" Johnson's plans to revise the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

According to NBC News, Johnson will be traveling to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Friday for a news conference regarding "election integrity."

When asked to elaborate on the focus of the conference, Johnson said they would discuss "free and fair elections."

News of the conference comes after Trump ordered his allies in the House to "kill" Johnson's plan to enact "sweeping changes" to FISA, which outlines procedures for how the government can access and use surveillance and intelligence information.

The bill, unsurprisingly, failed on Wednesday.

Johnson is also facing an aggressive effort led by Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump's staunchest allies, to have him ousted.