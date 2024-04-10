Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA Republicans go to war for Trump over FISA bill

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and a number of her colleagues are coming out against efforts to revise the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) after Donald Trump ordered them to "kill" it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) and other House Republicans are planning to vote against an effort to reauthorize FISA after Donald Trump asked them to. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson met with members of the House to discuss his plan to enact "sweeping changes" to FISA, which outlines procedures for how the government can access and use surveillance and intelligence information.

Following the meeting, MTG, who has been leading an aggressive effort to oust Johnson, held a brief interview with reporters, where she argued that he does not have the support needed to pass the reforms.

She went on to argue that she and her colleagues "do not believe in warrantless spying on the American people" but said she is only "considering" going against it.

A number of other MAGA Republicans have vowed to vote against it, including Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett and Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna.

Their stance comes shortly after Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform that same day around 2 AM, calling on lawmakers to "KILL FISA" because it was "illegally" used to spy on his campaign.



Greene, who is known as "MAGA's MVP," did confirm that she spoke to Trump privately before he shared the post, adding, "he's right, he's telling the truth."

She also said that how Speaker Johnson handles the FISA process and funding for Ukraine is "going to tell our entire conference how to handle the motion to vacate."