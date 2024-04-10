Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA Republicans go to war for Trump over FISA bill
Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and a number of her colleagues are coming out against efforts to revise the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) after Donald Trump ordered them to "kill" it.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson met with members of the House to discuss his plan to enact "sweeping changes" to FISA, which outlines procedures for how the government can access and use surveillance and intelligence information.
Following the meeting, MTG, who has been leading an aggressive effort to oust Johnson, held a brief interview with reporters, where she argued that he does not have the support needed to pass the reforms.
She went on to argue that she and her colleagues "do not believe in warrantless spying on the American people" but said she is only "considering" going against it.
A number of other MAGA Republicans have vowed to vote against it, including Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett and Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna.
Their stance comes shortly after Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform that same day around 2 AM, calling on lawmakers to "KILL FISA" because it was "illegally" used to spy on his campaign.
Greene, who is known as "MAGA's MVP," did confirm that she spoke to Trump privately before he shared the post, adding, "he's right, he's telling the truth."
She also said that how Speaker Johnson handles the FISA process and funding for Ukraine is "going to tell our entire conference how to handle the motion to vacate."
Mike Johnson warns that Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort could cause "chaos"
The latest turmoil over the FISA reauthorization only adds more problems for Johnson, who may soon face a vote to be vacated as he tries desperately to rally the party together on a number of key issues.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Johnson argued that while he believes that he does not disagree with Greene "on any matter of philosophy," they do disagree at times on strategy.
He also warned that her motion could cause "chaos in the House."
Johnson went on to say that he planned to hold a private meeting with Greene later that day to discuss their differences.
"I look forward to the conversation, and I'm not going to discuss it anymore," he said. "I'm not going to discuss it with you all, I'll discuss it with her."
In her interview with reporters, Greene refused to answer questions regarding when she planned to push the motion to vacate Johnson forward for a vote.
