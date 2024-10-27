Trump supporters turned away as Madison Square Garden rally hits maximum capacity

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's MAGA base turned out in droves to support his highly anticipated rally at the iconic Madison Square Garden this weekend, and TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene to catch all of the action.

On Sunday, thousands of fans came out for Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, but many were turned away as the venue reached capacity. © TAG24 / Rey Harris

Trump held the big event on Sunday, October 27, and fans simply had to register to attend via a form on his website.

Police officers were set up in and around Penn Station to guide fans into lines to enter as the venue opened its doors around noon.

The entire block of 33rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenue was barricaded off and littered with hundreds of MAGA fans, who were stopped from entering as the venue began to fill up.

Despite the chilly fall weather and hours spent standing in line, spirits among the crowd were high as they chanted slogans like "USA!" and "Fight! Fight!" each time the line moved. Some broke out into small pockets of political debates, with most showering the former president with praise.

A man named Gary told TAG24 that he was there for his first Trump rally ever. He went on to say that as a lifelong New Yorker, he used to think of Trump as "a schmuck," but now he finds him "absolutely f**king hysterical!"

When asked if he believed either Trump or his rival, Kamala Harris, would win the presidential election in nine days, Gary said with enthusiasm, "I can feel it in my bones that Trump is going to win – just look at this excitement!"