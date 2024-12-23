Trump announces new defense picks and Stephen Miller's wife joining DOGE team

Washington DC - Over the weekend, Donald Trump shared a number of new appointments to his incoming administration, which included new defense and "DOGE" roles.

Trump recently shared a series of posts to his Truth Social platform, beginning with a handful of defense-related roles that will "work in conjunction" with his Secretary of Defense pick Pete Hegseth.

The President-elect appointed billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to be deputy secretary of defense.

Feinberg is co-chief executive at a private equity firm that has invested in defense contractors and served on an intelligence advisory board during Trump's first term.

He went on to tap Eldbridge Colby – a former senior Pentagon official during his first term – as undersecretary of defense for policy alongside several others.

The incoming president promised that Feinberg and the rest would help "Make the Pentagon Great Again."

Trump also announced Katie Miller will be joining the advisory board for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a new agency that will be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to The Guardian, Katie Miller is the wife of Stephen Miller, who will be deputy chief of staff and designated homeland security adviser in the upcoming administration.