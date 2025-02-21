Trump appoints Alice Marie Johnson as new "pardon czar"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has appointed Alice Marie Johnson, a woman he pardoned in his first term, as "pardon czar" to advise on other cases.

Alice Marie Johnson has been appointed to serve as Donald Trump's "pardon czar." © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

"Alice was in prison for doing something that today probably wouldn't even be prosecuted," Trump said at an event celebrating Black History Month at the White House.

"She spent 22 years in prison – 22 years. She had another 22 years left. Can you believe it? And I pardoned her, and it was one of the best pardons," he told the crowd that included Johnson.

"We're going to be listening to your recommendation and pardons... She's going to be my pardon czar," Trump said.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian successfully petitioned Trump in 2018 to pardon Johnson, who had served nearly 22 years of a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as Pardon Czar and for the trust placed in me to help those impacted by our criminal justice system. This role is a chance to offer second chances and restore hope to individuals who have paid their debt to society," Johnson shared in a statement on Instagram.

"I am thankful for the support of my family and all those who have worked tirelessly to bring about this moment, and I am committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those seeking a fresh start," she added.