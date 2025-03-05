White House brands Democrats the "party of insanity and hate"

Washington DC - The White House accused Democrats of being the "party of insanity and hate" on Wednesday, after its lawmakers protested boisterously against Donald Trump 's address to Congress.

Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of being the "party of insanity and hate" on Wednesday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump on Tuesday evening touted his radical policies in a divisive speech that celebrated his assault on US federal bureaucracy, and he said his administration was "just getting started."

Republican Party members applauded almost every line, but protests also began mid-speech, with one Democratic congressman ejected because he refused to stop heckling Trump and shaking his walking stick at the president.

Other Democrats silently held up placards reading "False" and "That's a lie!"

"The Democrats exposed themselves as the party of insanity and hate," Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday.

At one moment in Trump's speech, numerous Democrats yelled "January 6!," referring to his supporters' violent attack on the Capitol after he refused to concede his 2020 election loss.

"The behavior of Democrats last night was completely disgraceful and demonstrated how severely out of touch they are with the American public," Leavitt said.