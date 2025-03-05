White House brands Democrats the "party of insanity and hate"
Washington DC - The White House accused Democrats of being the "party of insanity and hate" on Wednesday, after its lawmakers protested boisterously against Donald Trump's address to Congress.
Trump on Tuesday evening touted his radical policies in a divisive speech that celebrated his assault on US federal bureaucracy, and he said his administration was "just getting started."
Republican Party members applauded almost every line, but protests also began mid-speech, with one Democratic congressman ejected because he refused to stop heckling Trump and shaking his walking stick at the president.
Other Democrats silently held up placards reading "False" and "That's a lie!"
"The Democrats exposed themselves as the party of insanity and hate," Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday.
At one moment in Trump's speech, numerous Democrats yelled "January 6!," referring to his supporters' violent attack on the Capitol after he refused to concede his 2020 election loss.
"The behavior of Democrats last night was completely disgraceful and demonstrated how severely out of touch they are with the American public," Leavitt said.
Partisan divide on full display at Trump's address
"It was the most shameful moment in the history of presidential addresses in that beautiful chamber," Leavitt continued.
"In what was supposed to be a unifying moment for our country, Democrat members of Congress instead screamed at the president of the United States."
For his part, Trump further sowed the lines of division during his speech as he claimed there was "nothing he could do" to make them happy.
"I could find a cure to the most devastating disease… and these people sitting right here will not clap, not stand, and certainly not cheer," he said.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP