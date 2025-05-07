Trump axes infectious disease committee in latest alarming health cut

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently shut down an infectious disease advisory committee with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An infectious disease advisory board with the CDC was recently shut down in compliance with President Donald Trump's orders to shrink the agency. © Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

According to NBC News, the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) had officially been terminated over a month ago on March 31, but several members claim they were just notified in a letter sent out by the CDC last Friday.

The move was made in compliance with an executive order President Trump signed in February, which directed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine advocate, to massively shrink his department, which the CDC operates under.

Their efforts come as both have led long efforts to sow doubt about the efficacy of vaccines and the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which have become leading issues among MAGA voters.

HICPAC, which was first formed in 1991, is tasked with providing guidance "regarding the practice of infection control and strategies for surveillance, prevention, and control of healthcare-associated infections" in healthcare facilities.