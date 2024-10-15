Trump bails on another major mainstream media interview after ditching 60 Minutes

New York, New York - With less than three weeks until election, Donald Trump has canceled yet another big interview with mainstream media.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump canceled an interview with CNBC, his second cancellation in recent weeks with only 21 days until the election. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Tuesday's episode of the CNBC show Squawk Box, co-host Joe Kernen announced that the former president had canceled a previously agreed-upon interview with the network to discuss his economic agenda, which had been planned for Friday.

In a statement to CNN, the Trump campaign explained the cancellation was due to a scheduling conflict, as Trump will be campaigning in Michigan that day.

This is the second time Trump has canceled an interview with mainstream media outlets, as he recently bailed on a pre-election interview with 60 Minutes – an unprecedented move as presidential candidates from both parties have done so with the show for more than 50 years.

Trump has been bumping heads with mainstream and left-leaning media networks in recent weeks, as he has called on some to lose their broadcasting licenses over what he believes to be poor and biased coverage of the election and his campaign.