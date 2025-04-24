Trump baselessly celebrates egg and gas prices going down "just like I said they would"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently declared the price of gas and groceries have gone "WAY DOWN" as he promised on the campaign trail, but is there actually any truth to the claim?
Early Thursday morning, the president shared a post to his Truth Social platform, announcing, "Gas and grocery prices are WAY DOWN, just like I said they would be."
"Eggs are plentiful, and down 87%. NICE!" he added.
Trump has repeated similar claims in recent weeks, but a fact check done by CNN has found that his comments couldn't be further from the truth.
Federal Consumer Price Index data shows that average grocery prices rose 0.49% from February to March of this year, and Americans are paying 2.41% more for groceries than they did this time last year.
Last week, Trump claimed gas prices had "hit $1.98" in several states, but CNN reports that the national average has been around $3.17 per gallon.
As for eggs, which have seen a spike in prices this year due to a bird flu outbreak, Trump claimed earlier this week that the cost has "come down like 93, 94% since we took office," but – unsurprisingly – his remarks again were inaccurate. In March, the national average price hit a record high of about $6.23 per dozen.
The White House has been unable to provide any sources for Trump's evidently baseless claims, but nonetheless, he continues to share them.
Trump attempts to quell panic over the economy
Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Trump regularly took aim at the high prices of gas, groceries, and other everyday goods and vowed to dramatically drop them if he is re-elected. But since taking office, he has enacted large tariffs against US allies, sparking trade wars and causing massive drops in world markets.
While many Americans voted for Trump because of his economic plans and supposed business acumen, his tariffs have caused panic across the nation, as they are expected to significantly raise prices on all imported goods.
A recent poll found that support for Trump has fallen since he took office, and 44% of those asked said they have almost no confidence he would recommend or do "the right thing for the economy."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP