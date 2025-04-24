Trump baselessly celebrates egg and gas prices going down "just like I said they would"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently declared the price of gas and groceries have gone "WAY DOWN" as he promised on the campaign trail, but is there actually any truth to the claim?

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump claimed the price of gas and groceries have gone down, as his tariffs cause panic across the country. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Early Thursday morning, the president shared a post to his Truth Social platform, announcing, "Gas and grocery prices are WAY DOWN, just like I said they would be."

"Eggs are plentiful, and down 87%. NICE!" he added.

Trump has repeated similar claims in recent weeks, but a fact check done by CNN has found that his comments couldn't be further from the truth.

Federal Consumer Price Index data shows that average grocery prices rose 0.49% from February to March of this year, and Americans are paying 2.41% more for groceries than they did this time last year.

Last week, Trump claimed gas prices had "hit $1.98" in several states, but CNN reports that the national average has been around $3.17 per gallon.

As for eggs, which have seen a spike in prices this year due to a bird flu outbreak, Trump claimed earlier this week that the cost has "come down like 93, 94% since we took office," but – unsurprisingly – his remarks again were inaccurate. In March, the national average price hit a record high of about $6.23 per dozen.

The White House has been unable to provide any sources for Trump's evidently baseless claims, but nonetheless, he continues to share them.