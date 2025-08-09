Trump's Justice Department targets New York Attorney General Letitia James

Washington DC - The Justice Department has opened new investigations into Letitia James, the New York attorney general who brought a civil fraud case against President Donald Trump , US media reported Friday.

The Justice Department has opened a new investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The New York Times said a subpoena had been issued to James, an outspoken Trump critic, in the civil fraud case and another that her office brought against the National Rifle Association (NRA).

A New York judge ordered Trump in February of last year to pay $355 million plus interest for unlawfully inflating his wealth and manipulating the value of properties to obtain favorable bank loans or insurance terms.

The Times said the Justice Department was examining whether James' office had violated Trump's civil rights in the civil fraud suit brought against the real estate tycoon.

James' office also filed a financial mismanagement case against Trump ally Wayne LaPierre, which saw the senior NRA executive banned from serving in any role at the gun rights advocacy group for 10 years.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports.

James is also reportedly the target of a Justice Department criminal probe for allegedly falsifying records related to properties in Virginia and New York to obtain better loan terms.

In a statement in April when reports emerged of the investigation, James denied any wrongdoing and said that she "will not be intimidated by bullies."