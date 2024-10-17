Trump blames Zelensky for Russia's war on Ukraine: "He should never have let that war start"

Donald Trump (r.) on Thursday blamed US ally Ukraine for Russia's invasion, arguing that President Volodymyr Zelensky had failed in his duty to halt hostilities before they started. © Collage: François WALSCHAERTS / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The comments – made in an interview with a podcast supportive of him – sparked an immediate backlash as critics accused the 78-year-old Republican former president of being a "traitor" and an "idiot."

"Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I've ever seen. Every time he comes in, we give him $100 billion. Who else got that kind of money in history? There's never been [anyone]," Trump told the two-million-subscriber PBD Podcast.

"And that doesn't mean I don't want to help him, because I feel very badly for those people. He should never have let that war start."

Trump – who is running against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris – immediately pivoted to criticizing President Joe Biden, accusing him of having "instigated" the Ukraine war.

The Trump campaign told AFP the Republican was "clearly talking about Biden" and not Zelensky when he made his remarks about culpability for the war.

Ukraine communicates little about losses for fear of demoralizing its citizens after more than two years of Russia's invasion, but the Wall Street Journal reported last month that the war had killed or wounded a million soldiers on both sides.