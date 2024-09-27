Trump touts his "very good relationship" with Putin during peace talks with Zelensky
New York, New York - Donald Trump recently met with Volodymyr Zelensky after repeatedly criticizing the Ukrainian President amid his continued attempts to fend off an ongoing invasion by Russia.
On Friday, the two met at Trump Tower in Manhattan and spoke to the press about the nature of their meeting before it began.
Zelensky told reporters that he believes he and Trump have a "common view" that the war should end, and "Putin can't win."
But Trump appeared to have a different perspective on the matter.
"We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with [Russian President Vladimir Putin]," Trump stated.
"And I think if we win [the presidential election], we’re going to get it resolved very quickly."
Zelensky, who had requested the meeting with the presidential candidate, briefly interjected, "I hope we have more good relations between us."
"Oh, I see," Trump responded, stumbling a bit. "It takes two to tango, you know, and we will – we're going to have a good meeting today."
Trump also randomly brought up how he was impeached during his presidency in 2019 for allegedly pressuring Zelensky during a phone call to dig up dirt on his political rival Joe Biden.
Of the call, Trump reiterated Zelensky's claim at the time that "President Trump did nothing wrong," adding that "he could have played cute, and he didn't play cute."
Donald Trump has been mocking Volodymyr Zelensky leading up to their meeting
Zelensky is currently in the US to request more financial assistance as Ukraine continues to fend off Russia's invasion, which has been ongoing since 2022.
To date, the US has provided nearly $60 billion in aid. Some US leaders believe the amount is too much and should be cut off, and others have suggested that Ukraine should hand over territory to Russia to end the war.
The day before meeting Trump, Zelensky met with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, arguing that such leaders are not pushing for peace, but for surrender – which is what Putin wants.
Throughout the conflict with Russia, Trump has criticized and mocked Zelensky and his leadership on countless occasions while also claiming that only he can end the war.
Earlier this week, during a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump told his MAGA base, "Every time Zelensky comes to the United States he walks away with $100 billion, I think he’s the greatest salesman on Earth."
He went on to suggest that Russia could end up winning against Ukraine because "that's what they do – they fight wars."
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky share their thoughts after the meeting
Trump and Zelensky did a joint interview with Fox News after their meeting in which the former president said he had "learned a lot," and insisted that he is "sure" Putin also wants the war to end as long as there is a "fair deal made."
When asked what a "fair" deal would look like to him, Trump evaded the question, stating, "It's too early to say that."
When Zelensky spoke, he reiterated that Putin initiated the conflict, has killed many people, and insisted that "we need to do everything to pressure him to stop this war."
Cover photo: AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE