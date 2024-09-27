Trump touts his "very good relationship" with Putin during peace talks with Zelensky

New York, New York - Donald Trump recently met with Volodymyr Zelensky after repeatedly criticizing the Ukrainian President amid his continued attempts to fend off an ongoing invasion by Russia .

Donald Trump (r.) recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.), and seemingly bragged about his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. © AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

On Friday, the two met at Trump Tower in Manhattan and spoke to the press about the nature of their meeting before it began.

Zelensky told reporters that he believes he and Trump have a "common view" that the war should end, and "Putin can't win."

But Trump appeared to have a different perspective on the matter.

"We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with [Russian President Vladimir Putin]," Trump stated.

"And I think if we win [the presidential election], we’re going to get it resolved very quickly."

Zelensky, who had requested the meeting with the presidential candidate, briefly interjected, "I hope we have more good relations between us."

"Oh, I see," Trump responded, stumbling a bit. "It takes two to tango, you know, and we will – we're going to have a good meeting today."

Trump also randomly brought up how he was impeached during his presidency in 2019 for allegedly pressuring Zelensky during a phone call to dig up dirt on his political rival Joe Biden.

Of the call, Trump reiterated Zelensky's claim at the time that "President Trump did nothing wrong," adding that "he could have played cute, and he didn't play cute."