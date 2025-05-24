Trump boasts about Nippon Steel's new "partnership" with US Steel

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday threw his support behind a new "partnership" between US Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, sending the American firm's share price skyrocketing on hopes of an end to the long-running saga over foreign ownership of a key national asset.

President Trump threw his support behind a new "partnership" between US Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, sending the American firm's share price skyrocketing. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the details of the deal remained unclear, the Pennsylvania-headquartered firm's share price popped after Trump took to Truth Social to hail the new arrangement, closing up more than 21% and then rising further in after-hours trading.

"US Steel will REMAIN in America, and keep its Headquarters in the Great City of Pittsburgh," the president said in his social media post.

He added that the new "planned partnership" between America's US Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel would create at least 70,000 jobs and add $14 billion to the US economy.

Trump's remarks are the latest in a long saga that began in December 2023, when US Steel and Nippon Steel announced plans for a $14.9 billion merger.

That deal was bitterly opposed by unions in part because it would have transferred ownership of the critical asset to a foreign company.

In a statement, Nippon Steel said it "applauds" the bold action taken by Trump, adding it shared the administration’s "commitment to protecting American workers, the American steel industry, and America's national security."

US Steel praised Trump's "bold" leadership on the deal, noting that it would "remain American" and expand in size due to the "massive investment" that Nippon would make over the next four years as part of the deal.

Neither the White House nor the two companies has so far published the details of the new partnership.