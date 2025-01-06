Biden administration hit with lawsuit from Nippon Steel and US Steel over blocked merger

Washington DC - Nippon Steel and US Steel filed suit Monday over President Joe Biden 's decision to block the Japanese giant's proposed acquisition of its American rival, accusing his administration of "illegal interference" in the huge transaction.

Nippon Steel and US Steel filed suit Monday over President Joe Biden's decision to block the Japanese giant's proposed acquisition of its American rival. © CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP

The companies said in a statement that they had initiated legal action in the US court of appeals in Washington challenging the review process for the acquisition.

They said they had filed their lawsuit "to remedy the ongoing illegal interference with Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel."

In the suit, they argued that Biden, who is leaving office on January 20, had improperly used his influence and blocked the deal "for purely political reasons" by ignoring the rule of law to gain favor with workers' unions.

Nippon Steel had touted the takeover as a lifeline for a US company that is long past its heyday, but opponents warned that the Japanese owners would slash jobs.

Biden had criticized the $14.9 billion deal for months, while holding off on a move that could hurt ties with Tokyo.

However, the outgoing president – who made the rebuilding of the US manufacturing base a major goal of his administration – announced Friday that he was blocking the acquisition on national security grounds.

His decision drew sharp criticism from both companies and from Tokyo – as well as some American business lobbies – but was enthusiastically welcomed by the United Steelworkers union, which called it "bold action to maintain a strong domestic steel industry."

Earlier Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the veteran Democrat's decision had sparked worries over future Japanese investments in the world's largest economy.