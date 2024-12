Trump vows to "block" Nippon Steel from taking over US Steel

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said he would "block" a planned takeover of US Steel by Japanese company Nippon Steel, a deal worth $14.9 billion including debts.

Donald Trump wears a hard hat and stands with United Steel Workers Local 1557 Vice President Richard Tikey during a campaign rally on October 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Through a series of Tax Incentives and Tariffs, we will make U.S. Steel Strong and Great Again, and it will happen FAST! As President, I will block this deal from happening."

Embattled US Steel has argued that it needs the Nippon deal to ensure sufficient investment in its Mon Valley plants in Pennsylvania, which it says it may have to shutter if the sale is blocked.

Days after the US election last month, Nippon Steel said it expected to close its takeover of the company before the end of the year, while President Joe Biden was still in office.

Biden, too, has opposed the deal, saying it was "vital" for US Steel "to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated."