Trump gets more good news in Michigan battle over 2024 GOP primary ballot

Lansing, Michigan - The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that Donald Trump can remain on the state's 2024 Republican primary election ballots as he runs for re-election.

An appeals court ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump can remain on 2024 election ballots in the state of Michigan as he runs for re-election. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

The three-judge panel issued their 21-page decision on Thursday, upholding a lower court decision and arguing that the decision to add or remove Trump, or any other potential candidate, is "determined by the political parties and the individual candidate."

The ruling is in reference to lawsuits filed in Michigan and other states based on the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which disqualifies anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.



The panel refused to directly say whether Trump participated in an insurrection which resulted in the January 6 Capitol riots, instead arguing the challenge was not "ripe" enough because Trump is not yet the 2024 nominee for president, making the argument "purely hypothetical."

"As the Court of Claims recognized, it would be improper to decide whether to grant a declaration that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President of the United States at this time," the ruling states.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said of the ruling: "The Soros-funded Democrats have once again failed in their desperate attempt to interfere in the election via a bad-faith interpretation of the 14th Amendment."

"President Trump remains undefeated against these frivolous legal claims and has never been in a stronger position to win next year's election."