Donald Trump hails big win to stay on Colorado primary ballot: "Another nail in the coffin

Denver, Colorado – A Colorado state judge on Friday ruled that Donald Trump can remain on the state's presidential primary ballot, casting aside arguments that he violated the oath of office by engaging in an insurrection.

Despite many legal challenges in state courts, Donald Trump has yet to be removed from a single ballot for the upcoming presidential elections. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace found that while he incited political violence during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, he did not violate his oath of office by doing so.

The ruling came after similar court decisions in Minnesota and Michigan that leave Trump on the ballot in those states.

The rulings mark a victory for the former Republican president as he staves off well-funded legal challenges seeking to bar his return to the White House in elections next year.

Trump has yet to be removed from a single ballot as the political season unfolds.

"The Court orders the Secretary of State to place Donald J. Trump on the presidential primary ballot when it certifies the ballot on January 5, 2024," Wallace said in her ruling.

The judge's ruling laid blame on Trump for inciting supporters who stormed the US Capitol in 2021 to thwart the certification of election winner Joe Biden but said it was unclear if an amendment to the constitution would bar him from office.

The Trump campaign hailed the judge's ruling, calling it "another nail in the coffin of the un-American ballot challenges."