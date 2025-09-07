Trump booed by crowds at US Open tennis final after he delayed proceedings

New York, New York - Loud boos mixed with a smattering of cheers greeted President Donald Trump on Sunday at the US Open tennis final in New York when he was shown on screen between games.

President Donald Trump, joined by, L-R, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, his granddaughter Arabella Kushner, and Jared Kushner salutes as they listen the national anthem during the men's singles final tennis match between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on Sunday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Extra security checks due to Trump's attendance caused huge lines outside the venue, and the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was delayed before starting, with many seats still empty.

The New York-born billionaire joins a host of other celebrities taking in the battle between top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – returning to Flushing Meadows after a decade-long absence, before which he was a regular fixture.

Major tournament sponsor Rolex welcomed Trump into its stadium box, with the president briefly appearing alongside the company's CEO, as well as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The luxury watchmaker's invite comes after Trump hit Switzerland with a 39% tariff as part of his trade war, one of the highest rates on US trade partners.

When he again appeared before the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, he waved to the crowd, which greeted him with another mix of cheers and boos.

Trump has not attended the US Open since 2015 – when the then-presidential candidate and wife Melania were booed on arrival by the crowd.

While the Republican leader enjoys pockets of support in his native city, it is overwhelmingly Democratic.

People watching the Sinner-Alcaraz showdown on television may not see any unfavorable reactions to the president, with organizers asking broadcasters not to showcase such disruptions, according to several media reports.