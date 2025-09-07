Marjorie Taylor Greene "shocked" by GOP peers opposing Epstein files release: "The truth needs to come out"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took aim at her Republican colleagues for continuing to stand in the way of the release of files related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene (pictured) expressed dismay that her Republican colleagues refuse to support the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Saturday, MTG admonished her colleagues for their apparent hypocrisy.

"We campaigned on transparency issues like 'release the Epstein files,'" Greene said.

"All of a sudden, there's this hard stance coming from the Republican leadership and many of the members and the administration, and I'm shocked by it," she continued.

"The truth needs to come out, and the government holds the truth."

Her remarks come as President Donald Trump has been facing backlash for refusing to fulfill his promise to release the files to the public.

As the administration repeatedly promised the release was coming soon, critics and the media began scrutinizing Trump's decades-long friendship with Epstein, and he began facing accusations of being named in the files alongside other powerful individuals and politicians.

The Justice Department eventually released a report refusing to release the files and claimed there was no rumored "client list" of individuals associated with Epstein's crimes.

Trump and his MAGA allies have tried desperately to sweep the scandal under the rug and move on, but to no avail.

Greene, who has compared Trump to Jesus Christ in the past, described Trump's handling of the files as "a major misstep" that may "have ramifications directly in the midterms," but said she believes Trump would take a different approach if he spoke to the survivors because "I just know his heart."