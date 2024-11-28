Trump cabinet pick Pete Hegseth faces new backlash over anti-Muslim rhetoric

Washington DC - Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth is facing more scrutiny about his past rhetoric as President-elect Donald Trump seeks to add him to his cabinet.

A book published by Pete Hegseth is under fire for featuring strong anti-Muslim rhetoric. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The five books Hegseth has published have been receiving heightened attention after Trump nominated him to be Secretary of Defense earlier this month.

His 2020 book American Crusade has been under significant fire, as recent reviews noted Hegseth sharing strong anti-Muslim rhetoric in the text.

According to The Guardian, the book argues that Islam is "a natural, historic enemy of the West" and claims that American liberals and Islamic fundamentalists are the same, as they both want to "subvert the US."

"By the eleventh century, Christianity in the Mediterranean region, including the holy sites in Jerusalem, was so besieged by Islam that Christians had a stark choice: to wage defensive war or continue to allow Islam's expansion and face existential war at home in Europe," Hegseth wrote in a chapter titled Make the Crusade Great Again.

"The leftists of today would have argued for 'diplomacy,'" he added. "We know how that would have turned out."

Hegseth believes crusaders were "safeguarding modern values," to which Islam supposedly presents an inherent danger. He described Muslim immigration to Europe as an "invasion" in tune with the white nationalist Great Replacement Theory.

He went on to argue that "hard-core leftism" presented by politicians like Senator Bernie Sanders "provides the best gateway for their Islamism."