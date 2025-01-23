Trump makes troubling new edict about government employees

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his war against diversity, equity, and inclusion hires by calling for government employees to inform on each other.

By Evan Williams

Washington, DC - In President Donald Trump's latest Draconian intervention on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA), he has called for government staff members to inform on each other.

Donald Trump has called on government employees to inform on one another in order to root out DEIA programs.  © AFP/Jim Watson

Employees have been asked to act as informants in a memo notifying government agencies that all DEIA government employees were being placed on administrative leave as programs get wound back.

Agencies have been provided with a template, including an email address, on how employees can report on efforts made to disguise DEIA programs.

"We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language," the memo read.

"If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024, to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances."

Employees have been given 10 days to report any changes that have been made. If they inform on their colleagues within this time frame they will not face "adverse consequences."

If an employee fails to report such information within the 10-day limit, and efforts are subsequently discovered, the memo threatens retribution.

Informants are part of wider strategy to crack down on diversity

Donald Trump's plan to have government employees inform on DEIA initiatives follows an executive order ending all such programs.  © AFP/Jim Watson

Trump launched his war on diversity immediately after his inauguration on Monday, signing an executive order to end DEIA programs in government departments.

"The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military," one executive order read.

Democratic congresswoman Ayanna Pressley came out all-guns-blazing against Trump's DEIA attacks, calling them "an affront to all of us."

"Diversity is our strength and everyone who calls this country home deserves to thrive," Pressley wrote.

