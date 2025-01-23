Trump makes troubling new edict about government employees

Washington, DC - In President Donald Trump's latest Draconian intervention on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA), he has called for government staff members to inform on each other.

Donald Trump has called on government employees to inform on one another in order to root out DEIA programs. © AFP/Jim Watson

Employees have been asked to act as informants in a memo notifying government agencies that all DEIA government employees were being placed on administrative leave as programs get wound back.

Agencies have been provided with a template, including an email address, on how employees can report on efforts made to disguise DEIA programs.

"We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language," the memo read.

"If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024, to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances."

Employees have been given 10 days to report any changes that have been made. If they inform on their colleagues within this time frame they will not face "adverse consequences."

If an employee fails to report such information within the 10-day limit, and efforts are subsequently discovered, the memo threatens retribution.