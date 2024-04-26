Trump calls on Biden to debate "tonight" despite trial: "I'll wait around!"

New York, New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has issued a response after Democrat President Joe Biden agreed to publicly debate him.

On Friday, Donald Trump (r.) called for a debate to take place "tonight" after President Joe Biden said he would be "happy" to debate him. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & The Photo Access

On Friday, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, reiterating his willingness to debate Biden "ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE."

He suggested a handful of possible times to make the event happen, including a rally next Wednesday he has scheduled in Michigan, a state he claims Biden "is in the process of destroying with his [electric vehicle] mandate."

But as both politicians are currently in New York – with Trump attending another day of his ongoing hush money trial – he went on to suggest they settle it immediately.

"In fact, let's do the Debate at the courthouse tonight - on National Television," Trump wrote. "I'll wait around!"

Earlier that day, Biden said in an interview that he would be "happy to debate" Trump, who has been clamoring for the battle for months.

Trump's rebuttal also came hours after he wished his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, a happy birthday while speaking to reporters before entering the courtroom for his trial.