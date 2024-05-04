Rep. Mike Collins facing backlash for praising racist attack against college protesters

Washington DC - Georgia Representative Mike Collins is facing heavy backlash after he applauded a viral video of a crowd of white college students harassing a single black student for protesting the Israel-Gaza war .

Congressman Mike Collins (l.) is facing heavy criticism after he seemingly praised a video of college students harassing protesters with racist attacks. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @RepMikeCollins

According to The Oxford Eagle, around 30 University of Mississippi students gathered on the college's campus on Thursday to protest the war and urge the school to divest from companies that are believed to be funding Israel.

A number of counter-protesters showed up in response and reportedly began shouting insults and throwing food and bottles at the protesters.

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the crowd, made up of all white students, taunting a lone black female, believed to be a protester.

One student is seen in the clip imitating a monkey and jumping up and down.

Collins shared the clip on X along with the caption, "Ole Miss taking care of business."

His apparent praise of the counter-protesters' behavior has been met with heavy criticism, as the comments of his post have been flooded with accusations of him supporting overt racism.