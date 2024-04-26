Trump sends Melania birthday wishes from court as he lashes out at "rigged trial"

New York, New York - As the world spent Friday wishing former first lady Melania Trump a happy 54th birthday, her husband, Donald Trump , was forced to do so from court.

Before entering the courthouse on Friday for his hush money trial, Donald Trump (r.) issued a long-distance Happy Birthday to his wife, Melania. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & UPI Photo

Early that morning, Trump (77) traveled to the New York County Criminal Court building to attend day 8 of his hush money trial, where he is facing 34 criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to cover up an affair he had with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Before entering, he predictably stopped to speak with reporters, but this time, instead of ranting about the trial, he took a moment to send a long-distance message to his third wife, who he claimed was still at their Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday," he said.

"It would be nice to be with her, but I'm in a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial – terrible."

The former president went on to vow that he would return home to his wife after "this horrible, unconstitutional case" wraps up for the day.