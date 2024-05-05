Trump says Biden administration uses "Gestapo" tactics

Washington DC - Former President Donald Trump has sharpened his allegation that his Democratic successor has weaponized the US justice system against him, comparing Joe Biden 's tactics to those of Hitler's Gestapo.

The Republican 2024 presidential candidate made the remark during a private meeting Saturday with top party leaders and wealthy donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to a recording provided to US media by one donor.



In a 90-minute speech, Trump accused the Democrats of "running a Gestapo administration," referring to the secret police force in Nazi Germany.

"It’s the only way they’re going to win," he said.

The "Gestapo" comment came as the campaign has begun heating up, and it follows several other Trump remarks that critics have said are dangerously inflammatory, including calling political rivals "vermin" and comparing immigrants to "animals."

His comments in Mar-a-Lago brought loud applause from the audience, which included a number of potential vice presidential picks, according to Politico.