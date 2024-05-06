Trump's vice president race heats up following private Mar-a-Lago meetup

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's potential vice president picks met up during a private event over the weekend, and quickly hit the media circuit soon after to vie for the position.

Following a private meetup on Saturday, several of Donald Trump's (top c.) potential running mates, including (from l. to r.) Tim Scott, Elise Stefanik, Marco Robio, and Kristi Noem, did interviews to show their loyalty to his re-election campaign. © Collage: ALEX WONG, JUSTIN SULLIVAN, Kevin Dietsch, JOE RAEDLE, & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Saturday, Trump, along with the Republican National Convention, hosted a closed-door fundraising event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Very little is known about the private meetup, or if the subject of choosing his running mate was even brought up, but one thing is certain - it seemed to have sparked a fire in the potential picks. Several took to the airwaves the very next day to demonstrate their steadfast loyalty to Trump.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott went on NBC's Meet the Press, and when he was pressed on if he would accept the results of the 2024 election, something Trump has recently sowed doubt into, he refused to give a yes or a no.

"I look forward to President Trump being the 47th president," he said repeatedly in response, later adding, "That is my statement."

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum sat down with CNN, where he tried to argue that while he believes President Joe Biden won the 2020 elections, there were a "huge number of irregularities" in the results due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New York Representative and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik made an appearance on the Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures, where she said she was "honored" to be on Trump's shortlist for VP, and said the list of rivals represent the "strength" of the Republican Party.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio also spoke with Fox News, and used his time to further push Trump's false narrative that Democrats want to allow abortions up to "the day of birth."

He also noted that critics are missing the bigger picture: Trump has to decide on much more than just a running mate.

"The amount of talent that we have in the Republican Party is extraordinary," he explained. "He doesn’t just have a bunch of choices for VP. He has a bunch of choices for cabinet."