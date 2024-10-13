Trump campaign hits back with defensive "report" after Harris releases health record

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's campaign offered a defensive "report" on his fitness for office in response to the release of Kamala Harris ' health record.

Donald Trump's campaign responded defensively to Kamala Harris after she publicly released medical records. © Collage: Elijah Nouvelage / AFP & Cliff Hawkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung shared a statement claiming the former president has "voluntarily released updates" and "detailed reports" from his personal physician about his health throughout the campaign, which all have concluded "he is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief."

"He has maintained an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history," Cheung continued, "whereas Kamala Harris has been unable to keep up with the demands of campaigning and reveals on a daily basis she is wholly unqualified to be President of the United States."

"Her schedule is much lighter because, it is said, she does not have the stamina of President Trump," he added.

Cheung included a link to a report from Trump's former physician Dr. Ronny Jackson shared back in July, in which Jackson detailed the wound Trump sustained to his right ear during a recent assassination attempt, and expressed how "extremely thankful" he was that "his life was spared," but mentioned nothing of his physical or mental health.

He also shared a link to a vague 2023 report by Trump's current physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who concluded Trump was in "excellent health" and "will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."

The Republican candidate has never shared medical records,