Trump campaign hits back with defensive "report" after Harris releases health record
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump's campaign offered a defensive "report" on his fitness for office in response to the release of Kamala Harris' health record.
On Saturday, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung shared a statement claiming the former president has "voluntarily released updates" and "detailed reports" from his personal physician about his health throughout the campaign, which all have concluded "he is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief."
"He has maintained an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history," Cheung continued, "whereas Kamala Harris has been unable to keep up with the demands of campaigning and reveals on a daily basis she is wholly unqualified to be President of the United States."
"Her schedule is much lighter because, it is said, she does not have the stamina of President Trump," he added.
Cheung included a link to a report from Trump's former physician Dr. Ronny Jackson shared back in July, in which Jackson detailed the wound Trump sustained to his right ear during a recent assassination attempt, and expressed how "extremely thankful" he was that "his life was spared," but mentioned nothing of his physical or mental health.
He also shared a link to a vague 2023 report by Trump's current physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who concluded Trump was in "excellent health" and "will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."
The Republican candidate has never shared medical records,
Will Donald Trump ever release his medical records?
The campaign's statement came after Harris released a medical report, in which her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, said she was in "excellent health," and concluded: "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."
Harris, whose report detailed extensive information about her most recent physical exam and blood work, called on Trump to do the same, as he has refused to disclose basic information about his health.
Since Harris became the Democratic nominee, Trump and his campaign have argued that – despite her being nearly 20 years younger – he is more fit to be president, typically pointing to his aggressive campaigning schedule and love for golfing.
Throughout his career in politics, Trump has regularly relied on reports from Dr. Jackson, who served as his White House physician during his 2016 administration, and is now a Texas congressman and outspoken MAGA Republican.
Dr. Jackson's has previously offered glowing and at times outlandish praise of the former president's physical state.
In 2018, Jackson made headlines after he shared a report claiming Trump had "great genes," adding, "I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old."
Cover photo: Collage: Elijah Nouvelage / AFP & Cliff Hawkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP