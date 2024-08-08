Trump campaign revives "Swift Boat" tactic to attack Walz's service record

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his campaign are already on the against Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' new running mate, and they're reviving a strategy he has become infamous for: targetting his service record.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign are attempting to sow doubt about vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's military service record. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The New York Post recently published an interview with Thomas Behrends, a former National Guardsman who claimed he was the soldier that replaced Walz after he retired two months before their unit was deployed to Iraq.

Behrends, who made the same allegations in 2018 when Walz ran for Governor of Minnesota, called the Democrat "a traitor," and described his actions as saying "Screw you!" to the US.

His story has caught the attention of Trump and his allies, who have begun sowing doubt about Walz's record.

On Wednesday, during a press conference in Michigan, Trump's running mate, JD Vance, tried out the new attack for the first time, using his own military career to bolster his argument.

"When the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it," Vance, who spent six months deployed in Iraq during his four years as a combat correspondent in the Marine Corps, argued.

Vance went on to state that Walz "dropped out... a fact that he's been criticized for aggressively by a lot of the people that he served with," and accused him of "stolen valor."

"I think it's shameful," he added.