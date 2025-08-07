Trump picks top economic aide Stephen Miran for vacant Federal Reserve seat

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday named the leader of his White House economic panel to fill a recently vacated seat on the Federal Reserve Board, as he seeks to boost his sway over the independent central bank.

President Donald Trump (r.) has named Stephen Miran (l.), the leader of his White House economic panel, to fill a recently vacated seat on the Federal Reserve board. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"It is my Great Honor to announce that I have chosen Dr Stephen Miran, current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, to serve in the just vacated seat on the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026," he announced on his website, Truth Social.

"In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement," Trump added.

Miran will finish out the term of Adriana Kugler, an appointee of former president Joe Biden who announced her resignation last week.

The personnel shift comes as the Fed faces intensifying pressure under Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the central bank's chief Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates sooner.

Miran, who obtained a PhD in economics from Harvard, has advocated in favor of tariffs and moving away from a strong US dollar, which he argues makes US exports less competitive and harms American manufacturing.

Miran's 41-page essay titled "A User's Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System" has been seen as providing rationale for Trump's aggressive trade policies.