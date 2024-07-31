Trump claims Harris will be a "play toy" for world leaders in major shade

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently threw some major shade, claiming world leaders would be turned off by the "look" of his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris .

In a recent interview, presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) said world leaders would "walk all over" his challenger Kamala Harris because of her looks. © Collage:Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier Douliery / AFP

Did Trump just say the quiet part out loud?

On Monday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who asked him how he believes world leaders would perceive Harris if she manages to become president.

"They will walk all over her," Trump said. "She'll be so easy for them, she'll be like a play toy. They look at her, and they say, 'We can't believe we got so lucky.'"

"And I don't want to say as to why," Trump added, "but a lot of people understand it."

Since President Joe Biden announced he will no longer seek re-election, and he and the party have largely gotten behind Harris to replace him, Republicans have been struggling to come up with an effective line of attack.

Instead of attacking her on policies, many Republicans have chosen to attack her identity, calling attention to her race and gender.

Their most popular line of attack has become labeling her a "DEI hire," which implies she was given her job by diversity work policies instead of earning it based on merit.