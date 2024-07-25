DNC officially changes presidential nominating process amid rise of Kamala Harris

Washington DC - In an unprecedented move outwith pandemic times, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is preparing to conduct a virtual roll call vote to select the party's 2024 presidential nominee ahead of the convention in Chicago.

Vice President Kamala Harris is widely expected to receive the 2024 Democratic nomination for president in a virtual roll call. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The DNC approved the procedure in a Wednesday Convention Rules Committee meeting, as Vice President Kamala Harris steamrolls toward the party nomination.

The early virtual roll call – a format which was previously adopted for social distancing purposes in the 2020 primary season – is reportedly intended to enable the selection of a nominee ahead of Ohio's August 7 ballot access deadline.

Although the Buckeye State passed legislation extending that deadline and officials have repeatedly said they would adapt to ensure the Democratic candidate makes the ticket, the DNC says it is taking extra precautions against any potential Republican legal challenges.

The Democratic National Convention, where delegates traditionally name the party nominee, is scheduled to take place in Chicago from August 19-22.

According to the newly announced nominating process, candidates for the nomination have until 6:00 PM ET on July 27 to declare their intention to run. They then have until July 30 to obtain signatures of support from at least 300 delegates to the convention.

The virtual roll call vote is scheduled to take place on August 1 at the earliest. If a candidate receives a majority of the vote outright, they will become the party nominee. Otherwise, the top two candidates will head to a run-off.

The party nominee faces a deadline of August 7 to name their 2024 running mate.