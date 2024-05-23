Trump claims he will free US journalist Evan Gershkovich – but Russia hits back

Washington DC - Donald Trump boasted Thursday he would quickly free jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich from Russia if he wins the presidential election, but Moscow denied discussing the case with the Republican candidate.

Donald Trump (pictured) said that he would quickly free jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich if he wins re-election, but Moscow denied claims of communication. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump, who has frequently voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has voiced skepticism over US support for Ukraine, said the Moscow strongman "will do that for me, but not for anyone else."

"Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"He will be HOME, SAFE, AND WITH HIS FAMILY."

Trump said that the US "WILL BE PAYING NOTHING" – a likely jab at President Joe Biden's deal last year to free Americans from Iran that included the transfer of Iranian oil revenue that had been frozen by South Korea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asked about the remarks and said, "There aren't any contacts with Donald Trump."

"Regarding [US-Russia] contacts on the matter of incarcerated and convicted individuals, we can say that these contacts must be carried out in total secrecy. This is the only way they can be effective," he said.