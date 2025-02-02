Trump claims "pain" from tariffs will be "worth the price"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on key trading partners, but argued it would be "worth the price" to secure US interests.

President Donald Trump has defended his decision to authorize tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, despite potential economic drawbacks. © REUTERS

"Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)," Trump wrote in all-caps on his Truth Social platform, a day after signing off on tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China over undocumented immigration and drug trafficking concerns.

"But we will Make America Great Again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.