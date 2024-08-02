Trump claims Russia prisoner swap is a "win for Putin" that will "lead to tremendous kidnappings"

Bedminster, New Jersey - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently claimed that the recent prisoner swap with Russia orchestrated by President Joe Biden was not as great as everyone thinks.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) argued that the recent prisoner exchange between the US and Russia was "a bad deal" that will have severe consequences. © Collage: Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

On Friday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who described the exchange, which involved a total of 26 prisoners from seven countries, as "the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War."

"Well, as usual, it was a win for [Russian President Vladimir Putin] or any other country that deals with us," Trump responded. "But we got somebody back, so I'm never going to be challenging that."

Among the 16 prisoners Russia released were Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan, which has been hailed as a huge victory for the US.

"I think it's wonderful that Evan's coming back, I think it's great," he continued, "but these deals are so bad. These deals are going to lead to tremendous kidnappings."

Trump went on to challenge aspects of the "complex" deal anyway, claiming it will "let some of the killers of the world go," and insisted money was involved in the exchange, though the White House has said otherwise.