Trump claims "very big victory" after Democrats cave on shutdown

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed victory Tuesday over rival Democrats on the longest-ever US government shutdown, in a speech at an annual ceremony honoring America's military veterans.

Trump seized on the fact that several Democratic senators broke ranks on Monday to vote with Republicans for a compromise deal that paves the way for an end to the congressional standoff.

"Congratulations... on a very big victory," Trump said to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson when he spotted him in the audience at the Veterans Day ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery.

"We're opening up our country – it should have never been closed," added Trump.

The shutdown has seen a million federal workers go unpaid, disrupted air travel ahead of the holiday season, and threatened food benefits to low-income households.

Eight Senate Democrats broke with their party to back a bill that would fund the government through January. It will now go to the House of Representatives on Wednesday, meaning the shutdown could end by Friday.

But the move has split Democrats, with many senior figures saying they should have held out for the extension of health insurance subsidies that was at the heart of the shutdown battle.

The rift comes just days after Democrats were celebrating victory in elections in three states that put Trump's administration under pressure on the issue of the cost of living.

Trump said on Monday that he would abide by the terms of the deal that would reverse the sacking of federal workers during the shutdown, which Democrats had insisted on.