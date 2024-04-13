New Yorkers sound off ahead of Donald Trump criminal trial

New York, New York – Donald Trump made his name and fortune in New York , but supporters of the former president are thin on the ground in the city that never sleeps ahead of his historic criminal trial that opens Monday .

Donald Trump (r.) will go on trial Monday for allegedly covering up hush money payments to hide a supposed affair with porn star Stormy Daniels (l.) ahead of the 2016 presidential election. © ROBYN BECK, CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

New Yorkers are sounding off about the first ever criminal trial for a former president coming to the Big Apple next week, as supporters on both sides prepare to rally on Monday.

"He has to face justice, right?" said New Yorker Valmir Do Carmo (30), a babysitter, as he walked his dogs on Court Street in Brooklyn.

"He hasn't a lot of supporters in New York City though, but I'm confident, New York City... is very upfront, and I'm pretty sure justice is going to be made."

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he will be unable to get a fair trial in New York, which leans Democratic in local and national elections, and because of the intense media scrutiny his cases have attracted.

Comedian Stephen Colbert, who shoots his late night TV show in the city, joked this week that Trump was seeking "an impartial jury who knew nothing about the events in America over the last nine years."

"I don't know if he'll get a fair trial, but whatever happens, he caused it on himself. Because everything he does, he likes to put it on the news or TV," said another New Yorker Alberto Vasquez (45).

"Whether it's good or bad, he likes to get a lot of attention. So he did it to himself. Whatever the outcome is, he did it to himself."