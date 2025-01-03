Trump continues vendetta against windmills with confusing jab at UK government policy

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump waded into British politics after an oil company announced its plans to stop operations in the UK 's North Sea.

President-elect Donald Trump called for the UK to "open up the North Sea" and slammed its windfall tax on oil and gas companies. © Collage: AFP/Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images & AFP/Andy Buchanan

Quoting a press release from the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce on Apache's North Sea exit, President-elect Trump took to Truth Social to rage against the UK's new tax on huge profits generated by oil and gas companies.

"The UK is making a very big mistake," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday. "Open up the North Sea. Get rid of Windmills!"

According to the press release, Apache said it would quit projects in the North Sea due to UK's tax, which it calls "uneconomic." There is no mention of windmills.

The windfall tax, known officially as the Energy Profits Levy or EPL, is a tax on profits made from the extraction of oil and gas in UK territory.

In its first budget since coming to office in July, the Labour Party in October raised the windfall tax to a levy of 38%, making the total tax rate on companies like APA 78%.

The British government has a goal to use revenue from the windfall tax to help fund renewable energy projects such as wind farms in the North Sea, with an ultimate target to decarbonize its energy sector by 2030.