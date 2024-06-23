Trump courts Christian vote with big promises at rally featuring bizarre "shirt off" remark

Washington DC - Donald Trump urged evangelical Christians Saturday to vote en masse for him in November, vowing to "aggressively" protect their religious freedom if he is elected.

Donald Trump addressed supporters at a conference organized by the Faith and Freedom Coalition on Saturday. © REUTERS

The ex-leader, who rarely appears in church himself, has built a crucial base among the religious right, promising – and delivering – on some of their biggest priorities, including by appointing Supreme Court justices who helped overturn the federal right to abortion.



"The evangelicals and the Christians, they don't vote as much as they should," Trump told hundreds of supporters at a Washington conference put on by the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative advocacy group.

"They go to church every Sunday, but they don't vote," he said, adding in a half-joke that "in four years, you don't have to vote. Okay? In four years, don't vote. I don't care."

If elected, Trump would be ineligible to run for president again in 2028 because of term limits.