Trump rages after judge releases damning new election case dossier by Jack Smith

Washington DC - Donald Trump has been having a meltdown on social media after the federal judge overseeing his 2020 election subversion case released a batch of new evidence from Special Counsel Jack Smith.

On Wednesday, the judge overseeing Donald Trump's (r.) election subversion case released new evidence recently filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, released the 165-page filing to the public, in which Smith argued that Trump's alleged crimes surrounding his "increasingly desperate" effort to overturn the 2020 election were done as a candidate for office, not as president.

Smith also writes that Trump is responsible for the January 6 Capitol riots, describing it as a "tinderbox that he purposely ignited."



When his running mate, Mike Pence, tried to convince Trump to accept the results and refused to help his effort, Trump put pressure on him until their relationship officially soured.

As rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence!" attacked the capital, Pence was moved to a secure location. When Trump was informed of the move, he allegedly responded, "So what?"

After the release of Smith's dossier, Trump shared multiple all-caps, rage posts on his Truth Social platform, lamenting about the case against him, and once again asserting his "election interference" arguments.