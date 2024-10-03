Trump rages after judge releases damning new election case dossier by Jack Smith
Washington DC - Donald Trump has been having a meltdown on social media after the federal judge overseeing his 2020 election subversion case released a batch of new evidence from Special Counsel Jack Smith.
On Wednesday, District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, released the 165-page filing to the public, in which Smith argued that Trump's alleged crimes surrounding his "increasingly desperate" effort to overturn the 2020 election were done as a candidate for office, not as president.
Smith also writes that Trump is responsible for the January 6 Capitol riots, describing it as a "tinderbox that he purposely ignited."
When his running mate, Mike Pence, tried to convince Trump to accept the results and refused to help his effort, Trump put pressure on him until their relationship officially soured.
As rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence!" attacked the capital, Pence was moved to a secure location. When Trump was informed of the move, he allegedly responded, "So what?"
After the release of Smith's dossier, Trump shared multiple all-caps, rage posts on his Truth Social platform, lamenting about the case against him, and once again asserting his "election interference" arguments.
Trump reacts to Jack Smith's bombshell dossier
"The release of this falsehood-ridden, Unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz's disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION," Trump said in one of several posts about the unsealing.
He and his campaign have noticeably not denied any of the allegations in the filing.
Trump and his attorneys had aggressively fought against the release of Smith's dossier but failed miserably to convince the judge.
In her order to release the dossier, Judge Chutkan criticized Trump's attorneys for repeatedly filing briefs "focusing on political rhetoric rather than addressing the legal issues at hand."
Trump is facing four federal felony charges in the case, which was postponed earlier this year after the US Supreme Court ruled that, as a former president, Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for core official acts taken while in office – but not for unofficial acts.
He has pled not guilty and has repeatedly insisted the trial is a "witch hunt" and a product of his political rivals "weaponizing" the justice system against him.
"Not only is that focus unresponsive and unhelpful to the court, but it is also unbefitting of experienced defense counsel and undermining of the judicial proceedings in this case," Chutkan added.
