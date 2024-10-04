Biden says "I don't know" if election will be peaceful in surprise briefing room appearance

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said Friday he wasn't confident the US election in November would be peaceful, due to previous comments by Republican contender Donald Trump .

"I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful," Biden told reporters as he made the first appearance of his presidency in the White House briefing room.

"The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out when he didn't like the outcome of the election were very dangerous."

The former president, who is currently facing criminal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden, has hinted that he might not accept the results of the 2024 race – should he lose again.

In May, Trump said, "If everything's honest, I'll gladly accept the results" before adding, "If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country."

Shortly after, Biden condemned the remarks, again calling the notion "dangerous."

Biden dropped out of the 2024 election in July, after which he endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the Democratic candidacy.