Trump defends ex-bestie Elon Musk after "nasty" EU fine: "Europe has to be very careful"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump warned Monday that Europe was heading in "very bad directions," in a fresh broadside just days after his new security strategy slammed the continent over mass migration .

Trump hit out at a "nasty" $140 million fine by the European Union against tech tycoon Elon Musk's X social network – while admitting he didn't know much about it – before widening his attack.

"Look, Europe has to be very careful. [They're] doing a lot of things. We want to keep Europe Europe," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Europe is going in some bad directions. It's very bad, very bad for the people. We don't want Europe to change so much. They're going in some very bad directions."

The Republican's comments follow criticism in the new US national security strategy released last week of Europe as being over-regulated and facing "civilizational erasure" from migration.

In extraordinary language aimed at close allies, the strategy said Trump's administration would be "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations."

Trump and the Europeans are also increasingly at odds over US plans to end the war in Ukraine, with fears in Europe that Washington aims to force Kyiv into surrendering land to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited the UK to meet with top European leaders. He noted in a press conference that Kyiv had no legal or moral right to give up land to Russia in any deal aimed at ending Moscow's nearly four-year invasion.

Trump's position towards Europe echoes that of Musk, the president's former ally, who has repeatedly aired inflammatory claims about migration in the EU.