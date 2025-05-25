Trump doubles down in latest scathing attack on Harvard

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is demanding that Harvard University hand over private information on students from "foreign lands" attending the prestigious school.

Early Sunday morning, Trump made the demand in a vitriolic post to his Truth Social platform and told the university to "stop asking" his government for money.



"Why isn't Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student's education, nor do they ever intend to," the president wrote.



"We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn't exactly forthcoming," he added. "We want those names and countries."

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security attempted to revoke the school's right to enroll foreign students after Harvard failed to fully comply with its original request to turn over the records, as the administration seeks to deport "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" who were involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

Harvard sued the administration, arguing the move would have a "devastating" effect on the 7,000 student visa holders from over 140 different countries that currently attend the school and was a violation of First Amendment rights. A judge quickly sided with Harvard and blocked Trump's efforts.