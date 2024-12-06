Trump doubles down on controversial Pete Hegseth nod and slams "fake news"

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has doubled down on his appointment of Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

Donald Trump (r.) has vowed to stand by his nomination of Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense as needed approval from the Senate appears uncertain. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, where he made it very clear that he has no intention of backing down on the nomination.

"Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe," Trump wrote.

"He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill," he added.

"Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!"

Hegseth's nomination, which will require Senate approval, has been left in uncertainty amid newly revealed allegations of misconduct, alcohol abuse, and sexual assault against him.

Trump has been notably quiet as Hegseth and his running mate, JD Vance, have visited Capitol Hill in recent days to win over skeptical senators.

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Hegseth's attorney, Tim Parlatore, claimed his client recently agreed to undergo an FBI background check.