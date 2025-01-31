Trump doubles down on politicizing DC plane crash amid search for bodies

Washington DC - Investigators insisted Friday they will not bow to outside pressure as they search for bodies and the remaining black box after the fatal Washington air collision, as President Donald Trump doubled down on political point scoring.

Twenty-six bodies remain lost in the icy Potomac River, where a regional passenger jet and a military Black Hawk helicopter fell after colliding in a fireball on Wednesday night.

Rescuers have scoured the murky waters day and night, and have now recovered 41 bodies.

They were also looking for the helicopter's black box after retrieving the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier airliner operated by an American Airlines subsidiary.

The gruesome physical search is running parallel with a complex technical analysis of what went wrong.

The airliner was coming in to land at Reagan National Airport – just a few miles from the White House – when it collided with an Army helicopter on a training mission.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Todd Inman said a preliminary report should be compiled in 30 days, but "the overall investigation will probably take a year."

"It has to be accurate," he told CNN. "We're not going to put something out quick just so we can end some speculation."

Inman's caution was in pointed contrast to Trump's loud and politicized commentary ever since the first moments after the plane – on a routine flight from Wichita, Kansas, with 64 people aboard – slammed into the Black Hawk, carrying three.