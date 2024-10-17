Trump doubles down on racist lies about immigrants: "Eating other things too"

Doral, Florida - Donald Trump doubled down and extended his infamous racist conspiracy theory about Haitian migrants eating people's pets in the city of Springfield, Ohio.

Donald Trump recently defended his false claims that Haitian migrants in Ohio are eating pets, and insisted they're "eating other things, too." © Chandan Khanna / AFP

On Wednesday evening, Trump participated in a town hall event hosted by Univision, during which a registered Latino Republican asked the former president why he was spreading debunked stories about the Springfield residents.

The man asked Trump point-blank: "Do you really believe that these people are eating people’s pets?"

"I was just saying what was reported that's been reported – and eating other things, too, that they're not supposed to be," Trump responded. "All I do is report."

Trump went on to argue that the strain on the city's resources caused by the influx of migrants is "not sustainable."

He lamented that most of the Haitian migrants can't speak English and are looking for interpreters, which he said is contributing to "destroying our country." The audience member who had asked the question was himself aided by an interpreter.

Trump's remarks come as he and his running mate JD Vance have been aggressively pushing lies about Haitians in Springfield, despite multiple city officials and the state's governor insisting there is no evidence to support the claims.