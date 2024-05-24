Trump drops big Nikki Haley hint in big U-turn after getting endorsement

New York, New York - Donald Trump reversed his thoughts on working with Nikki Haley in the near future after the former governor promised to vote for him.

Following his rally in New York on Thursday, Donald Trump teased the idea of adding Nikki Haley to his presidential team after she vowed to vote for him. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Right after exiting the stage of his rally in the Bronx on Thursday, Trump did a brief interview with Long Island's News 12, where he was asked if there was any room on his team for Haley.

"I think she's going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts," he said.

The remarks come a day after Haley, who ran against him in the primary race, publicly vowed to vote for Trump, despite previously refusing to endorse him when she dropped out of the race.

"I appreciated what she said," Trump continued. "You know, we had a nasty campaign, it was pretty nasty. But she's a very capable person, and I'm sure she's going to be on our team in some form, absolutely."

The suggestion is a complete 180 from his previous stance, as earlier this month, he aggressively rejected rumors that he was considering her as a candidate for his vice president pick.