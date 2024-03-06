Nikki Haley officially ends her presidential campaign, refuses to back Trump

Charleston, South Carolina - White House hopeful Nikki Haley announced that she has suspended her presidential campaign, but refused to endorse her rival Donald Trump .

The former South Carolina governor made the announcement in a brief speech at her presidential campaign headquarters shortly after 10 AM on Wednesday.

"I am filled with the gratitude... but the time has now come to suspend my campaign," she declared.

The suspension comes after Trump came out on top on Super Tuesday, winning most of the 15 states up for grabs, except for Vermont, which Haley, who was his last standing challenger in the race, surprisingly won.

"In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee," she continued. "I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America's president."

While she went on to say that she has always supported other Republican politicians seeking election, she seemingly refused to grant an endorsement for Trump.

She, instead, shared a quote from former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher - "Never just follow the crowd; always make up your own mind."

Haley ended her speech by stating that it is now up to Trump to gain the support of American voters that did not support him.