Donald Trump addresses rumors he is considering Nikki Haley as his VP pick

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump is still weighing his options for a potential running mate, but he recently was forced to dispel rumors that one unlikely pick was being considered.

Donald Trump shared a social media post on Saturday, shutting down rumors that he was considering Nikki Haley as his potential running mate. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World

On Saturday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform to let his MAGA supporters know that the media rumors were simply not true.

"Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the VP slot, but I wish her well!" he stated.

His post came after Axios published a story on Friday about how two sources close to his re-election campaign claimed Haley was being actively considered for the role, though the relationship between the two remains fraught.

Haley dropped out of the GOP primaries in March and notably refused to endorse Trump, who ruthlessly attacked and insulted her numerous times throughout the race.

Upon leaving, she warned that Trump would have to work to win over her base.